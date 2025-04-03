Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has amended a government decree, reducing the duration of visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens in the country.
Source: NewsGeorgia, as reported by European Pravda
Details: On 3 April, it was confirmed that the visa-free stay for Ukrainian nationals in Georgia has been reduced from three years to one.
"Citizens of Ukraine have the right to enter Georgia without a visa and stay on the territory of the country for a full year," the decree reads.
Ukrainian citizens who entered and remained in Georgia before 24 February 2025 will have their stay extended until 24 February 2026.
Background: In February 2023, the Georgian authorities allowed Ukrainians to stay in the country visa-free for two years. This period was extended to three years in April 2024.
