Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year

March in solidarity with Ukraine in Tbilisi on 24 February 2025. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has amended a government decree, reducing the duration of visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens in the country.

Source: NewsGeorgia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 3 April, it was confirmed that the visa-free stay for Ukrainian nationals in Georgia has been reduced from three years to one.

Advertisement:

"Citizens of Ukraine have the right to enter Georgia without a visa and stay on the territory of the country for a full year," the decree reads.

Ukrainian citizens who entered and remained in Georgia before 24 February 2025 will have their stay extended until 24 February 2026.

Background: In February 2023, the Georgian authorities allowed Ukrainians to stay in the country visa-free for two years. This period was extended to three years in April 2024.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!