Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, where he discussed key needs and equipment supply with commanders.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 3 April

Details: The president stated that he visited Sumy Oblast today, describing it as "one of the directions where a lot is at stake".

Zelenskyy recalled that since August last year, Ukrainian units have been conducting combat operations on the Russian territory. He described the operation in Kursk Oblast as one of Ukraine’s biggest achievements during this war.

Quote:"Since August of last year, our units have been fighting on enemy territory – one of Ukraine’s most significant achievements in this war. It is entirely fair to bring the war back to where it came from.

Today, we spoke with the commanders of our units in this area – discussed key needs, additional support, equipment supply, drones and operational issues. We are working to defend our positions. We know what the enemy is counting on."

