All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 April 2025, 20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, where he discussed key needs and equipment supply with commanders.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 3 April

Details: The president stated that he visited Sumy Oblast today, describing it as "one of the directions where a lot is at stake".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalled that since August last year, Ukrainian units have been conducting combat operations on the Russian territory. He described the operation in Kursk Oblast as one of Ukraine’s biggest achievements during this war.

Quote:"Since August of last year, our units have been fighting on enemy territory – one of Ukraine’s most significant achievements in this war. It is entirely fair to bring the war back to where it came from.

Today, we spoke with the commanders of our units in this area – discussed key needs, additional support, equipment supply, drones and operational issues. We are working to defend our positions. We know what the enemy is counting on."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 115 times, injuring person
Russians injure civilian during evacuation in Sumy Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
08:18
Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos
07:34
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:38
UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg
04:18
Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State
01:44
Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
23:25
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
21:40
UpdatedRussian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
21:26
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: