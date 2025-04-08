All Sections
Ukraine soldiers push Russians back near Pokrovsk, but lose positions on other fronts – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 00:45
Ukraine soldiers push Russians back near Pokrovsk, but lose positions on other fronts – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian forces back near the village of Shevchenko, located south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the Russians have advanced in several other areas in Donetsk Oblast and Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: DeepState reported that Ukraine's defence forces had pushed the Russians back in the village of Shevchenko, located south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Russians advanced in Chasiv Yar and near Novoliubivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops also pushed Ukrainian forces back near the village of Guevo in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Background:

  • On Monday 7 April, a total of 120 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield. The Russians conducted 57 airstrikes, dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they fired on [Ukrainian positions] 4,283 times. A total of 1,022 kamikaze drones were also launched
  • DeepState reported that Russian forces have continued to advance near the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. The situation in the Nove–Katerynivka–Nevske area continues to intensify. Russian troops have an advantage in this area of the contact line and are actively carrying out offensive actions.  

Russo-Ukrainian war
