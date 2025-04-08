ISW: Europe increases ammunition production amid growing threats

Ukraine's European allies are actively increasing the production of artillery ammunition and addressing the component shortage which is slowing down arms supplies.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: German defence group Rheinmetall on 7 April announced the acquisition and conversion of Hagerdorn-NC, a nitrocellulose company, to strengthen its supply chain for rocket fuel for ammunition, particularly for 155mm artillery shells.

Quote: "Rheinmetall currently produces nitrocellulose at facilities in Switzerland, Spain, and South Africa and plans to increase its production of gunpowder by over 50 per cent by 2028. Rheinmetall subsidiary Nitrochemie Aschau – which produces nitrocellulose, other gunpowder components, and dynamite – has increased its production capacity by 60 per cent since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and plans for another 40 per cent increase by mid-2025."

Details: ISW also drew attention to the problem of dependence on China. In April 2024, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger and Saab CEO Mikael Johansson said that China supplies most of the ammunition components to Europe, which creates bottlenecks in the production process.

In response, Rheinmetall has expanded its sources of supply of cotton fibres (the main raw material for nitrocellulose) from Europe and EU partner countries in 2025 and created a strategic reserve for several years ahead.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 7 April:

The Kremlin continues to deny the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government as part of efforts to claim that Ukraine is not a legitimate negotiating partner and to demand Ukrainian regime change and demilitarisation.

Ukrainian officials did not report any Russian long-range missile or drone strikes on the night of 6-7 April or during the day on 7 April following Russia's largest strike package in over a month on the night of 5-6 April.

Ukraine's European allies continue to ramp up domestic materiel production and address shortages inhibiting artillery ammunition production.

Russian authorities likely facilitated the removal of a prominent Russian insider source from Telegram as part of continued efforts to crack down on the Russian information space.

Russian forces recently advanced in Belgorod Oblast and near Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Kremlin continues to use its "Time of Heroes" programme to militarise regional governments and society in occupied Ukraine.

