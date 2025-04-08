Russian drone attack Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring man

Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson using a drone on the evening of 7 April. A local resident has been injured in the strike.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district with a drone yesterday evening.

Advertisement:

A 66-year-old man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds. He has been hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Details: Mrochko also reported another drone attack, during which a 40-year-old man was injured. He was also taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 7 April, Russian forces attacked a man in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the strike, a 40-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

At around 06:30 on 6 April, Russian forces killed a person in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

On the morning of 4 April, Russian forces attacked a vehicle belonging to the NGO Buty Dobru na Khersonshchyni [Kindness for Kherson Oblast] which helps evacuate civilians from dangerous areas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!