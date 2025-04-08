All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Fake posts about Russian attack appear on Czech PM's social media account

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:24
Fake posts about Russian attack appear on Czech PM's social media account
Screenshot: Fiala X (Twitter) account.

The X (Twitter) account of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was hacked on the morning of 8 April, resulting in the appearance of false posts.

Source: Czech government spokesperson Lucie Míčová Jesatková in a comment to Reuters; European Pravda

Details: One of the fake posts falsely claimed that Russian troops had attacked Czech units near the border with Kaliningrad. The post was later deleted.

Advertisement:

"The post about the attack on Czech soldiers is not true," the spokesperson told the agency in a written comment.

In addition, posts in Czech and English concerning the Czech reaction to US tariffs were removed from Fiala's account.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • In December 2024, Romania’s Defence Ministry denied social media reports about an alleged border closure and preparations for war. 
  • Recently, Romania’s gendarmerie also refuted a fake claim that a third of its personnel were foreigners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Czechiahackers
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Czechia
Czechia sceptical about Russia's approach to ceasefire talks
Czechia guarantees monthly ammunition supplies to Ukraine until September 2025
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: