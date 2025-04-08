Fake posts about Russian attack appear on Czech PM's social media account
Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:24
The X (Twitter) account of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was hacked on the morning of 8 April, resulting in the appearance of false posts.
Source: Czech government spokesperson Lucie Míčová Jesatková in a comment to Reuters; European Pravda
Details: One of the fake posts falsely claimed that Russian troops had attacked Czech units near the border with Kaliningrad. The post was later deleted.
"The post about the attack on Czech soldiers is not true," the spokesperson told the agency in a written comment.
In addition, posts in Czech and English concerning the Czech reaction to US tariffs were removed from Fiala's account.
Background:
- In December 2024, Romania’s Defence Ministry denied social media reports about an alleged border closure and preparations for war.
- Recently, Romania’s gendarmerie also refuted a fake claim that a third of its personnel were foreigners.
