The soldiers of the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have mopped up a part of a settlement on Russian territory, captured some documents and taken a prisoner.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The Special Operations Forces reported that as a result of coordinated special actions, the soldiers of the 4th Regiment killed some Russian soldiers and conducted a mop-up operation in part of the settlement.

Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that this took place in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The task was carried out with the support of unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, and clear planning at all levels.

In the course of the mopping up, the fighters seized Russian documents and captured one Russian soldier.

