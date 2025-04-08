All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces take Russian soldier captive in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:57
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces take Russian soldier captive in Kursk Oblast – video
Stock photo: 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces

The soldiers of the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have mopped up a part of a settlement on Russian territory, captured some documents and taken a prisoner.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The Special Operations Forces reported that as a result of coordinated special actions, the soldiers of the 4th Regiment killed some Russian soldiers and conducted a mop-up operation in part of the settlement.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that this took place in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The task was carried out with the support of unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, and clear planning at all levels.

In the course of the mopping up, the fighters seized Russian documents and captured one Russian soldier.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukraine's defence forces destroy 4 helicopters behind Russian lines – video
Ukrainian special forces troops kill 10 Russian soldiers and take trophies in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Explosion makes nine Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian special forces near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: