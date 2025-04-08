All Sections
Ukraine's National Bank thinks Ukraine should prepare capital market for investments

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:36
National Bank of Ukraine. Photo: open sources

Ukraine should start preparing its capital market infrastructure to attract private and international investment for post-war recovery.

Source: Kateryna Rozhkova, First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We will not build a second London Stock Exchange, but our capital market should be commensurate with the size of the economy. It is important that Ukraine not only passes the law but also prepares the financial market infrastructure for post-war recovery."

Details: Rozhkova said that the creation of an efficient capital market is a priority not only for the National Bank of Ukraine but also for international partners, including the European Commission.

"We hope for investments, both private and from our international partners. It is important that the market is ready for this," Rozhkova added.

Rozhkova noted that the domestic market is currently dominated by domestic government bonds, which is natural in times of war.

Nevertheless, she noted that even now, there are successful examples of alternative instruments, such as the bonds of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private postal operator, and NovaPay, their transaction processing system.

In her opinion, municipal bonds are also a promising area.

Background: The increase in the corporate income tax from 25% to 50% threatened to cause a number of banks to fall below the regulatory threshold, but overall, as early reports indicate, almost all banks have managed to cope.

