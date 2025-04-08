Ukrainska Pravda turns 25

Ukrainska Pravda celebrates its 25th anniversary on 16 April. Do you remember how it all began?

Back in 2000, Georgiy Gongadze and Olena Prytula founded Ukrainska Pravda as a response to the censorship that dominated the post-Soviet media landscape in Ukraine.

It was the dawn of the internet. In those early days, our website saw just 15–20 visitors a day. But Ukrainians were hungry for the truth – and we began to grow.

On the first day of the full-scale war, 7.4 million people visited the Ukrainska Pravda website. Today, nearly a million readers visit us every day!

Over the past 25 years, governments have changed, and dictators have come and gone – but our mission has stayed the same: to fight for freedom of speech. We’ve grown into a major media outlet with a large editorial team, dozens of projects across various platforms, and millions of readers.

The Orange Revolution, the Revolution of Dignity, the Russo-Ukrainian war, the full-scale invasion – we’ve been with you through the defining moments of Ukraine’s modern history.

For 25 years, we’ve stood for the truth and upheld the same core values: honesty, independence, critical thinking, democracy, and service to society and our readers.

Our journalists report from our Kyiv newsroom, from frontline villages, and from temporarily occupied cities. Many of our colleagues have paused their journalism careers to join the army and defend Ukraine.

Together, we’re writing history – and growing stronger thanks to you.

