13-year-old boy seriously injured by mine explosion in Sumy Oblast

Tatiana BugayenkoTuesday, 8 April 2025, 14:21
13-year-old boy seriously injured by mine explosion in Sumy Oblast
An explosive device. Photo: State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast on Facebook

A 13-year-old boy sustained severe injuries after stepping on a mine in Sumy Oblast on 7 April. The explosive detonated when the boy kicked it.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: "A 13-year-old boy was walking near a ravine with his friend. The child kicked an unidentified object, which then exploded," the report states.

As of the morning of 8 April, the boy’s condition is reported as serious.

"Doctors are doing everything possible to save his life. For our part, we must do everything to prevent such cases from happening again. Educational institutions must hold safety lessons and discussions in classrooms to once again explain what to do upon finding a dangerous object," said Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast added that six explosive devices were defused in the oblast over the past 24 hours. Rescue workers advise that if a suspicious object is found, one must not approach, touch, or attempt to move it. Instead, the State Emergency Service should be contacted immediately by dialling 101.

The official statistics from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence indicates that 355 Ukrainian civilians, including 18 children, have been killed by Russian explosive devices during the three years of the full-scale war.

