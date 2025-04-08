Russian losses in a single day totalled 143 troops killed in action and 86 wounded in action. The image reads "Hope is ours". Infographics: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces have repelled a Russian assault in Luhansk Oblast, destroying half of a Russian battalion.

Source: press service for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "The enemy launched an assault on areas held by three battalions of the Brigade at once, aiming, among other things, to retake positions previously lost in the village of Nadiia. This footage shows Russian groups being completely crushed on the lines held by the 3rd [Assault Brigade]...

The operation involved an unmanned systems battalion and an anti-tank battalion, as well as the artillery battalion Thunder Riders and the self-propelled artillery battalion Komanda Postril [Fire Team]!."

Details: All battalion-level assets at the disposal of the 1st Assault, 2nd Mechanised and 1st Mechanised Battalions were deployed to destroy the Russian forces. Ukrainian troops struck the Russians with artillery, drone-dropped explosives and first-person view drones, while infantry units engaged in direct fire on the ground.

The 3rd Brigade reported that Russian losses in a single day of fighting totalled 143 troops killed in action and 86 in temporary casualty numbers.

The Russians reportedly failed to capture any new positions or regain previously lost ground.

