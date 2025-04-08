All Sections
Zelenskyy: Best US support for Ukraine is Patriot air defence systems

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 April 2025, 17:31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Following Russia's 4 April ballistic missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine has sent signals to all its partners who had promised additional air defence systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the best assistance the United States can provide now is Patriot air defence systems.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on 8 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As for the strike on Kryvyi Rih – it was a terrible attack. Firstly, we've sent signals to all partners who promised us additional air defence systems, additional Patriots. We'd like to ask for maximum reinforcement…"

Details: Zelenskyy has thanked international partners who supported Ukraine and condemned the Russian strike but added that condemnation alone is not enough.

"Even some of our very close partners were afraid to say whose missile it was – that it was Russian. But after the relevant signals we sent, I believe they corrected the situation. Still, it cannot be fully corrected. The Russians must be put in their place – they must end this war," the president said, referring to the reaction of the US ambassador.

Zelenskyy said the United States could transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, noting that they have many in stock: "The Patriot systems is the best support Ukraine can receive from the US today".

Why it matters: Ukraine critically lacks systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

Background:

  • On the evening of 4 April, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih, killing 20 people, including 9 children. Over 60 others were injured. As of the morning of 7 April, 33 residents of Kryvyi Rih who were injured in the Russian ballistic missile attack on the city on 4 April were still in hospital; 18 adults and 2 children are in a serious condition.
  • On 7 April, a video was released from the RoseMarine restaurant in Kryvyi Rih, where, as claimed by the Russians, an Iskander-M missile had "killed 85 NATO officers" on 4 April. The video shows several visitors and likely restaurant staff, with no military personnel visible either inside or outside the restaurant.
  • US President Donald Trump called on Russia to stop its strikes on Ukraine. The Kremlin, in turn, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but a number of questions must first be answered", once again referring to the "denazification and demilitarisation" of Ukraine.

