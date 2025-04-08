All Sections
Ukraine has outlined its vision for US critical minerals agreement, Kyiv says

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 April 2025, 18:13
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Kyiv has defined its vision for the text of a future agreement on critical minerals, emphasising that it is a matter of principle to ensure the deal does not contradict Ukraine's path towards EU accession.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha in a comment to the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Sybiha said Kyiv is currently finalising the composition of its negotiating team, which will soon travel to the US to hold detailed discussions on the draft agreement proposed by Washington.

"We have already developed our position and vision for the text of the future agreement," he said.

Sybiha emphasised that the agreement must be mutually beneficial, reflect the interests of both parties and be fully aligned with Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union.

"This is a key principle for the Ukrainian side," the foreign minister stressed.

He added that Ukraine is also in the process of selecting "a leading law firm" to support the negotiation process.

Background:

  • Over the weekend, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine was preparing a team to negotiate the critical minerals agreement and that a trip to Washington was planned for this week.
  • European Pravda previously reported that Donald Trump's administration had reintroduced a clause into the deal demanding that Ukraine reimburse the full amount of US aid provided since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

