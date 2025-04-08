All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian military warehouses in Kursk Oblast, killing over 30 troops

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 April 2025, 18:36
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian military warehouses in Kursk Oblast, killing over 30 troops
The village of Ozerki on the map. Screenshot: Google maps

Ukraine's Air Force carried out a strike on a warehouse facility actively used by Russian forces in the village of Ozerki in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 7 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of the strike, warehouses, several military facilities and technical equipment were destroyed. Over 30 Russian troops were killed, including UAV crews and maintenance personnel."

Details: The General Staff stated that the destruction of this facility will significantly reduce Russia's ability to conduct combat operations against Ukraine's defence forces in Sumy Oblast and on the Kursk front.

Kursk Oblastcombat actionwarCasualties
Kursk Oblast
