Russian drone hits humanitarian aid distribution point in Kharkiv Oblast: woman injured

A Russian drone has hit a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Investigators have established that an enemy first-person view drone dropped a munition on the village council building in Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Chuhuiv district at around 11:00 on 8 April. At the time, humanitarian aid was being distributed to civilians there.

Windows were shattered and the facade was damaged. A woman sustained injuries."

Details: A criminal case has been opened over the commission of a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: Late on the evening of 7 April, Russian forces attacked the village of Vysokyi in Kharkiv Oblast. An Iskander ballistic missile hit a defunct recreation centre building, leaving three people injured.

