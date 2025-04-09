All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,270 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 April 2025, 07:41
Russia loses 1,270 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 240 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 927,580 (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 10,576 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,021 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 25,912 (+52) artillery systems;
  • 1,359 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,127 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 31,973 (+56) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 43,345 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,792 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks wants Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
US secretary of state and Trump's special envoy to attend talks in Paris: Ukraine will be discussed
Bloomberg: US eases repayment demands in minerals deal with Ukraine
All News
Russia
Drones attack Russia's Mozdok, where military air base located
Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 43 artillery systems over past day
Trump criticises Russia: They're bombing like crazy right now
RECENT NEWS
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
15:41
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
15:35
The Economist writes that Trump administration is "fed up" with Europe's efforts to strengthen Ukraine
15:24
Russians begin using Shahed drones with toxic substances, says Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation
15:05
European Commission responds to Slovak PM's claim over 9 May parade in Moscow
14:53
The worst timing for a new chancellor: what will stand in the way of Friedrich Merz's government success
14:47
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
14:21
Nearly one in five Slovaks wants Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
14:03
Replica of lion statue stolen from Kherson Museum by Russia represents Ukraine at World Expo in Japan – photos
13:20
EXPLAINERWhy the EU phases out small coins and how it will work
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: