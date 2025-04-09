Russia loses 1,270 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 07:41
Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 240 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 927,580 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 10,576 (+4) tanks;
- 22,021 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,912 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,359 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,127 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 31,973 (+56) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 43,345 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,792 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
