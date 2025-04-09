Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones overnight

The Russians have been attacking Ukraine with 55 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 8 April; Thirty-two drones have been destroyed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:30, 32 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the country's north and east. Eight Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Advertisement:

Details: Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts came under attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!