Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones overnight

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 April 2025, 08:52
Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones overnight
Downed Russian Shahed drone. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Russians have been attacking Ukraine with 55 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 8 April; Thirty-two drones have been destroyed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:30, 32 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the country's north and east. Eight Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts came under attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

dronesUkraine's Air Force
