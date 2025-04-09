All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Estonia's defence minister shares results of his visit to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 9 April 2025, 09:02
Estonia's defence minister shares results of his visit to Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has shared the results of his two-day visit to Kyiv.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pevkur noted that the visit included discussions on expanding defence cooperation and military assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He was accompanied by representatives of over 30 Estonian defence companies.

At a dedicated forum, these representatives established contacts with nearly 90 Ukrainian defence firms and familiarised themselves with each other’s products.

"Estonia's defence industry is certainly strong in all matters related to Unmanned Aerial Systems and technology, including reconnaissance, but our entrepreneurs should not hesitate to look beyond that and seek opportunities in the production of heavier weaponry and ammunition. We undoubtedly have much to learn from the Ukrainians," Pevkur said.

Advertisement:

He also stressed that closer cooperation between the defence companies of the two nations contributes to strengthening the security of both Estonia and Ukraine.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Estoniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Estonia
Estonia supports confiscation of frozen Russian assets in Europe
Hungary is part of Putin's team, Estonia's foreign minister says
Baltic foreign ministers explain importance of supporting Ukraine at first meeting with US secretary of state
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: