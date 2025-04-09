Estonia's defence minister shares results of his visit to Ukraine

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has shared the results of his two-day visit to Kyiv.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pevkur noted that the visit included discussions on expanding defence cooperation and military assistance to Ukraine.

He was accompanied by representatives of over 30 Estonian defence companies.

At a dedicated forum, these representatives established contacts with nearly 90 Ukrainian defence firms and familiarised themselves with each other’s products.

"Estonia's defence industry is certainly strong in all matters related to Unmanned Aerial Systems and technology, including reconnaissance, but our entrepreneurs should not hesitate to look beyond that and seek opportunities in the production of heavier weaponry and ammunition. We undoubtedly have much to learn from the Ukrainians," Pevkur said.

He also stressed that closer cooperation between the defence companies of the two nations contributes to strengthening the security of both Estonia and Ukraine.

Background:

Ukraine has recently submitted a list of military equipment worth €100 million which Estonia will promptly purchase from its domestic defence industry.

In late February, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

