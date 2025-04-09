Russians hit Ukrposhta post office in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast

All Sections
Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 9 April 2025, 09:05
Damaged Ukrposhta post office in Dobropillia. Photo: Smilianskyi

An Ukrposhta post office in Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast has been damaged in a Russian attack on 8 April.

Source: Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service, on Telegram 

Quote: "This time, two Shahed drones hit near our post office in Dobropillia, where part of our strong team from Pokrovsk is working today."

Details: Smilianskyi noted that the Ukrposhta team would "restore everything soon".

Background:

  • Ukrposhta lost two of its post offices in two days due to Russian attacks.
  • A newly installed container-type post office in Sumy Oblast was deliberately targeted by a drone on 6 April.
  • On the morning of 7 April, the Russians destroyed a post office in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

