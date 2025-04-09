All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian artillery command post in Kherson Oblast – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 April 2025, 09:52
The Russian command post being hit. Photo: Screenshot

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian command post belonging to the Russian 81st Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast on 7 April.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "The concrete structure has been completely destroyed thanks to the professional skills of Ukrainian pilots. Information about losses is currently being gathered, but 20-30 invaders have been killed."

Details: This strike has reportedly significantly undermined the ability of Russian units to conduct combat operations in the area.

"The pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force will continue to deliver devastating strikes against the enemy until they leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

Previously: On 7 April, Ukrainian drone operators detected and destroyed three Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in Russia's Kursk Oblast in 12 hours.

