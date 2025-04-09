All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Massive fish and crab kill in Azov Sea reported

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 9 April 2025, 10:35
Massive fish and crab kill in Azov Sea reported
Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation

A massive fish kill has been recorded in the Sea of Azov near the occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, as well as a crab kill near Kerch in occupied Crimea. The Center for Countering Disinformation has noted that this may be part of Russia's deliberate policy of ecocide.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Quote: "A massive fish kill is recorded in occupied Mariupol, and hundreds of dead crabs have washed ashore near Kerch. This may be the result of a fuel oil spill from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait."

Advertisement:

Details: The Center emphasised that the destruction of the nature of the Azov Sea is a continuation of the systemic policy of ecocide that the Russian Federation is implementing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine during a full-scale war.

"The Sea of Azov, which is completely under the control of the Russian Federation, is experiencing an environmental crisis. However, the occupation authorities do not take any environmental protection measures, but simply ignore the problems. Meanwhile, the propaganda is trying to create a ‘victory’ around the phenomena that should be of concern," the statement said.

In particular, Russian propagandists boast of "record catches" of shrimp in the Sea of Azov. The Center explained that the increase in the shrimp population is a consequence of increased salinity – a sign of marine ecosystem degradation, which in the long term threatens to destroy the unique natural balance of the Azov Sea.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Azov SeaDonetsk OblastCrimeaRussia
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
Azov Sea
Illegal Russian fishing in Azov Sea costs Ukraine over US$98 million
Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Azov Sea shores, Mariupol City Council reports
Russia claims attack by 45 UAVs on Black and Azov Seas
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: