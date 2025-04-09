Massive fish and crab kill in Azov Sea reported

A massive fish kill has been recorded in the Sea of Azov near the occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, as well as a crab kill near Kerch in occupied Crimea. The Center for Countering Disinformation has noted that this may be part of Russia's deliberate policy of ecocide.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Quote: "A massive fish kill is recorded in occupied Mariupol, and hundreds of dead crabs have washed ashore near Kerch. This may be the result of a fuel oil spill from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait."

Details: The Center emphasised that the destruction of the nature of the Azov Sea is a continuation of the systemic policy of ecocide that the Russian Federation is implementing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine during a full-scale war.

"The Sea of Azov, which is completely under the control of the Russian Federation, is experiencing an environmental crisis. However, the occupation authorities do not take any environmental protection measures, but simply ignore the problems. Meanwhile, the propaganda is trying to create a ‘victory’ around the phenomena that should be of concern," the statement said.

In particular, Russian propagandists boast of "record catches" of shrimp in the Sea of Azov. The Center explained that the increase in the shrimp population is a consequence of increased salinity – a sign of marine ecosystem degradation, which in the long term threatens to destroy the unique natural balance of the Azov Sea.

