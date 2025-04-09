All Sections
Man killed in Russian strike on house in Kherson Oblast

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 9 April 2025, 11:47
Oleksandr Prokudin. Photo: Prokudin on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the settlement of Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast at around 08:30 on 9 April. An artillery shell struck a residential building, killing a man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked Shyroka Balka around 08:30. An enemy shell has hit a residential building."

Details: Prokudin reported that the deceased man was around 82. In addition, two other people were injured in the attack.

Background:

  • On the morning of 4 April, Russian forces attacked a vehicle belonging to the NGO Buty Dobru na Khersonshchyni [Kindness for Kherson Oblast], which helps evacuate civilians from dangerous areas.
  • At around 06:30 on Sunday 6 April, a Russian bombardment killed a man in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.
  • On 7 April, Russian forces attacked a man, 40, with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district, causing him to sustain a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Kherson OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Kherson Oblast
