Ukraine spends on lobbying in US seven times less than Russia

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 9 April 2025, 12:07
Graph: Opendatabot

Ukraine spends seven times less public funds on lobbying in the US than Russia.

Source: Opendatabot

Details: It is noted that in 2024, Ukraine spent US$62,500 on lobbying services in the United States, six times less than in 2023 – US$366,700.

In total, since 2022, Ukraine has spent US$5.4 million on lobbying its interests. This is 2.2 times less than Russia spent in the same period: US$11.8 million.

Meanwhile, Poland reduced funding for lobbyists in the US by five times, cutting spending to US$245,200 in 2024.

Russia, on the other hand, has slashed its state financing for lobbyists by 18 times, with spending set to reach US$461,200 in 2024. Despite this drop, Russia still spends 7.4 times more on lobbying in the United States than Ukraine, and nearly twice as much as Poland.

According to Opendatabot, 6,882 lobbying companies have been registered in the United States, with only 517 currently operational. These corporations exercise influence over American politicians, affecting the agenda in Washington.

Background: In 2023, Ukraine reduced its spending on lobbying in the US by 93% to US$367,000. In the first year of the full-scale war, almost US$5 million was spent for this purpose.

