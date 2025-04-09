Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Dzhura-EVAK armoured fighting vehicle – photos

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has officially approved the use of the Dzhura-EVAK evacuation armoured fighting vehicle in the defence forces of Ukraine. It is manufactured by a domestic company with many years of experience in armoured vehicles.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The evacuation vehicle has a powerful diesel engine, 4×4 wheel configuration and a reliable manual transmission. To perform tasks in off-road conditions and difficult terrain, the manufacturer has improved the vehicle's chassis, installed reinforced front and rear suspensions, off-road tyres, strengthened brakes, etc."

Details: The Ministry of Defence said that the Dzhura-EVAK evacuation armoured fighting vehicle is built on a modular principle and is designed for six people, including a driver and a combat medic.

Dzhura-EVAK armoured fighting vehicle. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The vehicle has an armoured car body that protects it from small arms, bullets, debris and explosions. To ensure safe transportation of the wounded, the vehicle is equipped with everything necessary: a video surveillance system, light camouflage, ventilation, air conditioning, anti-drone systems and automatic stretcher loading.

"The driving characteristics [of the evacuation vehicle - ed.], ballistic protection, and the availability of assets to counter enemy UAV attacks. Often, the chances of successfully completing evacuation tasks in difficult situations depend on these factors," said Deputy Defence Minister Valerii Churkin.

Background:

In 2024, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry approved more than 1,300 samples of weaponry and military equipment for use by the Ukrainian army.

On 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the first batch of advanced Ukrainian-made Peklo missile drones, with a range of up to 700 km, to the defence forces.

On 27 December, the Defence Ministry authorised the use of the Ravlyk robotic platform by Ukrainian troops.

On 31 December, it was reported that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine had approved the use of a domestically produced Hromylo drone in the Ukrainian army.

