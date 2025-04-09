Chancellery of Lithuanian parliament to hand over four vehicles to Ukraine
Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 14:10
The Chancellery of the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) will hand over three of its cars and a minibus to Ukraine.
Source: Delfi, a Lithuanian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The cars will be handed over to the Ukrainian delegation who arrived in Lithuania by Seimas Chancellor Algirdas Stončaitis and representatives of the Seimas Chancellery.
Upon arrival in Ukraine, the cars will be handed over to the local governments of the city of Kherson and Zhytomyr Oblast.
Background:
- Earlier, the Seimas Chancellery provided Ukraine with various support in the form of cars, laptops, projectors and fire extinguishers, as well as funds raised during campaigns.
- In early March, the Latvian government decided to donate another batch of vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.
- Former Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karinš stated in an interview with European Pravda that 100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine – even those who drive drunk.
