Foreign diplomats visit site of Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih – photos

Clarification: The previous version of this news incorrectly stated that Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, personally visited Kryvyi Rih with diplomats. We apologise for the mistake.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has said that several foreign diplomats and ambassadors who came to Ukraine visited the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he had invited foreign ambassadors to personally visit the site of the Russian attack, essentially a war crime that claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

I had a pleasure to continue friendly and constructive dialogue with my Belgian colleague @prevotmaxime yesterday.



During our visit to Baryshivka in Kyiv region, I thanked Belgium for the construction of a shelter at the local lyceum and the active role of the Belgian agency… pic.twitter.com/SsGOmhsYlf — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) April 9, 2025

"I thank 32 heads and representatives of diplomatic missions for their brave visit organised by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, paying tribute to 9 kids and 11 adults killed in Kryvyi Rih on that day, and talking to the relatives of the murdered children," he tweeted.

Sybiha stressed that it is essential for foreign diplomats to see the aftermath of Russian criminal terror with their own eyes.

"We are working with our partners to provide Kryvyi Rih with additional support," he concluded.

Representatives of the embassies of Albania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU, as well as representatives of the EU and the United Nations, came to Kryvyi Rih.

Background:

On the evening of 4 April, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, killing 20 people, including 9 children. More than 70 people were injured.

On 6 April, Western embassies in Kyiv joined the nationwide mourning for those killed in the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia was mocking the ceasefire proposals with such actions.

