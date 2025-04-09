All Sections
EU to discuss updated "Kallas plan" for military support for Ukraine

Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 9 April 2025, 14:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, 14 April, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will discuss an updated initiative by EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas to increase military support for Ukraine.

Source: a diplomat from an important EU country, who is familiar with the results of the meeting of EU ambassadors on this issue in Brussels, told European Pravda on condition of anonymity

Details: The diplomatic source told European Pravda that on 14 April, EU foreign ministers will discuss an updated proposal by Kallas on military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the provision of ammunition to Ukraine.

"During the meeting of the Coreper [Committee of Permanent Representatives of the 27 EU states - ed.], which prepares the EU Foreign Affairs Council, there was an extended discussion about Ukraine. About half of the member states support the Kallas initiative on military assistance to Ukraine and are convinced that it should remain on the table, especially since it is being finalised and is almost ready," the diplomat said.

"What we can say with certainty is that – no matter whether it is called the ‘Kallas Initiative’ or something else – everyone agreed that Ukraine's request for €5 billion worth of ammunition, voiced by Zelenskyy at the European Council meeting on 20 March, should be quickly met," he added.

The European Pravda source stressed that with regard to this part of the Kallas Plan, we should "expect positive signals on 14 April".

Background: The issue of providing Ukraine with €5 billion worth of ammunition was discussed at an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Warsaw on 2-3 April with Kaja Kallas, and as a result, preliminary agreements were announced to cover up to 50% of the required volumes.

EUaid for Ukraine
