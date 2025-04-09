Symbol of fighting for life: German Shepherd rescued after Russia blew up Kakhovka power plant dies

Bahira, the German Shepherd dog rescued after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant disaster, has died. Recently, the animal has been living with farmers in Mykolaiv Oblast, where it has been receiving the love and attention it lacked before.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia; Liudmyla Melnykova, Head of the Berserk Animal Rescue Federation

Details: Liudmyla Melnykova said that Bahira had spent most of her life on a chain and suffered from food malnutrition, so she ate "everything that came in or flew into the courtyard".

Quote from Liudmyla Melnykova: "But for almost two years, Bahira has been surrounded by comfort, love, and attention. I would like to thank her parents [the new owners - ed.] Yura and Olia, for the love they have been giving her 24/7. Thank you for giving me hope and faith in people."

More details: The animal volunteer noted that Bahira was "a symbol of courage and the fight for life". The cause of the dog's death is unknown.

"Even though people have done her a lot of harm, the dog still loves them. Bahira is a symbol of unconditional love and the victory of life over death," said Liudmyla Melnykova.

Background:

People rescued Bahira in June 2023, shortly after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant disaster. The animal, which had been living on a chain all its life, was rescued by a neighbour who let it go.

The dog spent more than a day in the cold water, floating on boards because of the flooding.

After the rescue, veterinarians diagnosed Bahira with a spinal hernia, which made it impossible for the dog to walk. After undergoing a long course of treatment and rehabilitation, Bahira got back on her paws.

The rescued animal had been looking for owners for a long time who could provide her with the care and attention she needed. A family of farmers from Mykolaiv Oblast became Bahira's new family.

