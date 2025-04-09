Russian mole who adjusted missile strikes on fellow Ukrainian soldiers sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Russian military intelligence agent who operated in Zhytomyr Oblast has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: Case files reveal that the man, having been mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was adjusting Russian airstrikes on the locations of the military unit where he was undergoing combat training before deployment to the contact line.

Advertisement:

SBU counterintelligence apprehended the "mole" in the summer of 2024 while he was preparing a new intelligence report for his Russian handler.

Investigators established that the agent was a resident of Donetsk Oblast who was remotely recruited by a career officer of Russia’s military intelligence service after mobilisation.

He came to the attention of Russian intelligence after leaving anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

Advertisement:

During a search, officers found a mobile phone containing evidence of his collaboration with the Russian side.

Prosecutors proved in court that in June 2024, while serving at military facilities where he was undergoing training, the man had voluntarily contacted representatives of the Russian state and agreed to assist a Russian intelligence officer and his associate in subversive activities against Ukraine.

The convict remains in custody.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!