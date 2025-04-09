All Sections
Ukraine gains access to EU's Copernicus space programme

Dmytro DzhuhalykWednesday, 9 April 2025, 18:08
Ukraine has gained almost complete access to the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation space programme, which provides satellite data for environmental monitoring, climate change and emergency management.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, citing the Ukrinform news agency

Details: The agreement on Ukraine's participation in components of the Copernicus programme, signed with the EU in Brussels as part of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, will grant Ukraine access to the space programme on equal terms with EU member states, except for specific security-related components.

The space agreement also includes Ukraine's association with several other components of the programme, such as Space Weather Events (SWE), which enables the monitoring and analysis of phenomena in the space environment that could impact satellites, energy systems and communications. Another component, Near-Earth Objects (NEO), focuses on tracking asteroids and other objects that pose a threat to Earth.

Ukrainian representatives will have the right to become observers in the committees responsible for decision-making on these programmes, although they will not have voting rights. This cooperation is expected to foster the development of space technologies in Ukraine. European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, referred to the agreement as a "first step" towards Ukraine's full integration into EU space programmes.

