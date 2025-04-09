Ukrainian PM defines "red lines" for minerals deal with US

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has confirmed that Ukraine has its own "red lines" concerning the details of the agreement with the United States on access to Ukrainian minerals and outlined three such points.

Source: Shmyhal during a joint briefing with European officials on 9 April, marking the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We really have some red lines. First of all, this is our Constitution. Second, this is our European aspirations and our European obligations… International legislation. We also understand that it should be a partnership agreement – on equal conditions for both sides."

Details: Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is currently forming a technical delegation and cooperating with international law firms.

Quote: "We will send our delegation together with our lawyer to the US at the end of this week. And I think that technical negotiations will go through this weekend and next week, then we will see the results… We are quite optimistic."

Background:

On 8 April, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine had already outlined its vision for the future minerals agreement and reiterated that the absence of contradictions between the agreement and Ukraine's EU accession course is a fundamental position of Kyiv.

Earlier, European Pravda reported that the Trump administration reintroduced a clause into a proposed agreement on Ukrainian subsoil resources that obliges Ukraine to repay the full amount of US aid provided since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

