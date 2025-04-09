"Ukraine needs at least 10 Patriot systems": Zelenskyy lists priorities for Ramstein meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed preparations for the upcoming Ramstein meeting with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, stating that air defence remains the top priority.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 9 April

Quote: "We discussed with Ukraine’s defence minister the preparations for the upcoming Ramstein meeting scheduled for Friday. Priority number one is air defence, primarily missile defence and defence against ballistic threats. Ukraine needs at least ten systems that are effective specifically against Russian ballistic missiles – Patriot systems do this best."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has repeatedly engaged in discussions with the United States and with all European partners capable of providing assistance.

Quote: "Today alone, several air-raid warnings were issued across the country due to the threat of ballistic missiles. In some parts of our country, people are essentially living under the constant threat of such strikes. And today, the world lacks only political decisions to protect lives – not the systems themselves.

There are systems in the world. There are even enough Patriots to guarantee protection from Russian terror once and for all. But this depends on decisions by politicians, decisions by partners."

Details: Zelenskyy named securing continued support throughout this year as the second key priority for the upcoming Ramstein meeting.

