Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 1 May 2025, 07:52
Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 953,190 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 10,732 (+3) tanks;
- 22,364 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,136 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,375 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,148 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,401 (+112) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,750 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,869 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
