All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 May 2025, 07:52
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 953,190 (+1,230) military personnel;
  • 10,732 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,364 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,136 (+45) artillery systems;
  • 1,375 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,148 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,401 (+112) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 46,750 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,869 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
All News
Russia
Moscow may be ready to discuss US presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says head of Russian state nuclear energy company
Ukraine's Security Service and prosecutors identify two Russian torturers who ordered to behead Ukrainian POW – photo
In second half of 2024, number of Russian cyberattacks rose by nearly half
RECENT NEWS
09:22
Overnight Russian drone attack caused fires in three districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:01
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash almost 200 times in 24 hours, 85 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
09:00
"My city is like a corpse that's being repeatedly raped": two stories about life under Russian occupation
08:56
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
08:45
Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa
08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video
07:52
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day
07:35
Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 15 – photos
05:44
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
03:21
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa, killing two people, injuring five – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: