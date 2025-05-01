Ukrainian and Russian forces clash almost 200 times in 24 hours, 85 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 196 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours, 85 of them on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 May

Quote: "Overall, 196 combat clashes have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy subjected Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas to one missile attack, launching one missile, and 92 airstrikes, dropping 139 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,900 bombardments, of which 145 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,677 kamikaze drones in their strikes."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces mounted two attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched six attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers carried out 36 attacks in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka and Hrekivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces mounted six attacks near the settlements of Bila Hora, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched ten attacks near the settlements of Druzhba, Dachne, Dyliivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 85 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Zoria, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka and Nova Poltavka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Odradne, Shevchenko and Bahatyr.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces mounted five attacks on Ukrainian defence positions near the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove and Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one Russian attack.

On the Kursk front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Over the past day, 21 combat clashes have occurred in this area. Russian forces carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 266 bombardments, five of which were made from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units have struck nine clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one air defence asset, one artillery asset and three command posts belonging to the Russians.

