Russian warplanes dropped over 5,000 guided bombs in April, with quarter of them on Russia's Kursk Oblast

The number of Russian airstrikes with guided bombs on Ukrainian defence positions and populated areas rose in April.

Details: Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that Russian aircraft dropped over 5,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and frontline settlements in April. More than 1,200 of them – about a quarter – targeted Ukrainian defence positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Previously: In 2024, Russian forces used about 40,000 guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of 2025, Russian warplanes have dropped more than 15,000 guided bombs.

