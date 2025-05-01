All Sections
Russian warplanes dropped over 5,000 guided bombs in April, with quarter of them on Russia's Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 10:37
An unexploded Russian guided aerial bomb. Stock photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

The number of Russian airstrikes with guided bombs on Ukrainian defence positions and populated areas rose in April.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Details: Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that Russian aircraft dropped over 5,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and frontline settlements in April. More than 1,200 of them – about a quarter – targeted Ukrainian defence positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Previously: In 2024, Russian forces used about 40,000 guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of 2025, Russian warplanes have dropped more than 15,000 guided bombs.

Effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs increased: over 83,000 Russian targets hit in April – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
US and Ukraine have last-minute disagreement over minerals deal, says FT
