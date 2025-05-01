Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says

Ukrainian engineers and construction workers are continuing repairs on the confinement structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which was heavily damaged by a Russian drone attack earlier this year, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has said.

Source: IAEA website

Details: The IAEA reported that a Russian drone strike on 14 February caused a large hole in the roof of a major containment structure at the Chornobyl NPP. This structure, which was designed to prevent radioactive releases from the reactor destroyed in the 1986 accident, also serves to protect the site from external threats.

It took several weeks to extinguish the fire and smouldering at the facility.

The IAEA team based at the Chornobyl NPP has recently visited the site.

Quote from Grossi: "The site is now focusing its efforts on assessing the full extent of the damage while also carrying out short-term repairs. It is clear that the confinement structure – constructed at huge expense and with major international support – suffered extensive damage."

Details: He emphasised, however, that no radioactive release had occurred as a result of the damage, and the containment structure remains capable of fulfilling its protective role.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl NPP on the night of 13-14 February. Early estimates suggested that the damage to the shelter was significant, the president said.

The IAEA has confirmed an explosion at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. The drone hit the roof of the new containment structure that protects the destroyed Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl NPP.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service noted that radiation levels remain within normal limits following a Russian drone strike on the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl NPP.

