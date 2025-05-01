All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia has ignored ceasefire proposal for over 50 days, tangible push is needed – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 12:43
A fire caused by a Russian drone attack on Odesa on 1 May. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised the need for diplomatic efforts and greater pressure on Moscow, noting that Russia has ignored both a US proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and Ukraine’s own initiatives for over 50 days.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "For over 50 days now, Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. There were also our proposals – at the very least, to refrain from striking civilian infrastructure and to establish lasting silence in the sky, at sea and on land. Russia has responded to all this with new shelling and new assaults.

That is why a strong push for diplomacy is needed – continued pressure on Russia is essential to force it into silence and negotiations. The more effective the sanctions, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war. The stronger Ukraine's defence and our air defence forces are, the more lives we will be able to save – and the sooner we will be able to guarantee lasting security. I thank everyone around the world who is helping."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that rubble is still being cleared from a building struck by a Russian drone in Odesa, where multiple fires broke out overnight. Overall, 21 drones attacked the city. Sadly, fatalities have been reported.

The Ukrainian leader added that Russian forces had also targeted the city of Kropyvnytskyi and Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts. Firefighters are still battling a blaze in Kharkiv Oblast. He said that on that night alone, Russia launched 170 drones on Ukraine, including over 100 Shahed loitering munitions.

Background: Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 170 loitering munitions and decoy drones since the evening of 30 April. Reports indicated that 142 drones failed to reach their targets.

