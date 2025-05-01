All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 1 May 2025, 14:14
Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukrainian Agri Council

Russian missile strikes have destroyed the agricultural company Tychenko in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast.

Source: press service for Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC)

Details: The company's entire machinery fleet was destroyed in the attack – including tractors, seeders and harvesting equipment.

Advertisement:

The warehouses suffered extensive damage: roofs and storage bunkers were destroyed, making the buildings unusable.

"The scale of destruction is enormous – almost no property survived. Everything we have built over the years was wiped out in a single night," the company commented.

Early estimates place the company’s total losses at over UAH 60 million (about US$1.4 million).

Advertisement:

The agricultural company cultivates 630 hectares of farmland and is one of the oblast’s key producers.

Background: Russian forces attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire on the premises of two civilian businesses.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackRusso-Ukrainian warOdesa Oblast
Advertisement:
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
All News
attack
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing man
RECENT NEWS
16:47
Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders
16:25
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
16:13
Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary
15:49
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
15:46
US State Secretary Rubio: Signing of mineral deal is step towards ending war in Ukraine
15:32
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
15:00
EXPLAINERHow Canada responds to Trump and the new government's challenges
14:58
Ukraine's Security Service names four Russian accomplices who tortured Ukrainian POWs in Luhansk Oblast
14:31
Trump team dissatisfied with envoy Witkoff's approach to talks with Russia – The New York Post
14:26
Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: