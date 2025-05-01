Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed
Russian missile strikes have destroyed the agricultural company Tychenko in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast.
Source: press service for Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC)
Details: The company's entire machinery fleet was destroyed in the attack – including tractors, seeders and harvesting equipment.
The warehouses suffered extensive damage: roofs and storage bunkers were destroyed, making the buildings unusable.
"The scale of destruction is enormous – almost no property survived. Everything we have built over the years was wiped out in a single night," the company commented.
Early estimates place the company’s total losses at over UAH 60 million (about US$1.4 million).
The agricultural company cultivates 630 hectares of farmland and is one of the oblast’s key producers.
Background: Russian forces attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire on the premises of two civilian businesses.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!