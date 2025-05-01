Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukrainian Agri Council

Russian missile strikes have destroyed the agricultural company Tychenko in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast.

Source: press service for Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC)

Details: The company's entire machinery fleet was destroyed in the attack – including tractors, seeders and harvesting equipment.

The warehouses suffered extensive damage: roofs and storage bunkers were destroyed, making the buildings unusable.

"The scale of destruction is enormous – almost no property survived. Everything we have built over the years was wiped out in a single night," the company commented.

Early estimates place the company’s total losses at over UAH 60 million (about US$1.4 million).

The agricultural company cultivates 630 hectares of farmland and is one of the oblast’s key producers.

Background: Russian forces attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire on the premises of two civilian businesses.

