Ukrainian troops regained 115 positions in April – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 1 May 2025, 14:13
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the Ukrainian military had regained 115 positions over the past month, using active defence tactics in threatened areas.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our main efforts are focused on holding back the Russian aggressor on the threatened fronts, which are primarily Sumy and Kursk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. We are using active defence tactics. Thanks to these actions, our soldiers had regained 115 positions over the past month."

Details: The commander-in-chief reports that DeepStrike UAVs were used to hit 62 targets in the Russian Federation in April. This included the destruction of military facilities and the subversion of the Russian defence industrial base.

The scaling up of units to the level of brigades with an enhanced UAV component, manning of priority assault regiments and transition to a corps command system are also underway.

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi reported an increase in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations: over 83,000 Russian targets were hit and destroyed in April, which is eight per cent more than in March.

