Trump team dissatisfied with envoy Witkoff's approach to talks with Russia – The New York Post

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, former real estate lawyer and investor, has raised concerns among US administration insiders over his approach to negotiations with two of America’s biggest adversaries.

Details: Witkoff, who has effectively become Trump’s personal envoy to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in addition to his Middle East role, has been attending high-level meetings alone – and, according to the sources, has even sometimes relied on Kremlin interpreters, in violation of longstanding diplomatic protocol.

Ahead of his most recent meeting with Putin last Friday, Witkoff greeted the Kremlin ruler as an old friend – without the usual entourage of advisers, experts and military personnel who typically accompany US officials during negotiations.

Putin, for his part, was accompanied at the meeting by aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

"Anybody engaging in these kinds of talks with Putin would benefit from having experienced Russia hands on his or her team and bringing them along to meetings with the Kremlin," said John Hardie, director of the Foundation for Defence of Democracy’s Russia programme.

The report also notes that Witkoff tends to echo Putin’s statements and spread his narrative, while being unfamiliar with the Ukrainian side’s position – as the role of special envoy on Ukraine has been assigned to Keith Kellogg.

Witkoff, whom allies describe as a tough negotiator, is believed to have more than enough responsibilities without getting involved in Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

As special envoy to the Middle East, Witkoff has worked to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, and to renegotiate the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Witkoff’s efforts began with success – he helped broker a two-month truce between Israel and Hamas that came into effect just before Trump’s inauguration. However, he was unable to extend the ceasefire.

While many Israelis value Witkoff’s efforts, his lack of diplomatic experience is seen as a factor clouding his judgment.

Others are concerned that Witkoff is being given too much responsibility.

"How does Witkoff divide his time with two very demanding negotiations? I think he’s a good guy, but the Iran issue is so complex that I’m hoping he is bringing more people to the team," said Israeli security expert Danny Citrinowicz, a fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

The New York Post also highlights criticism of Witkoff’s handling of the Iran issue, quoting former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, who called Witkoff’s negotiations with Tehran representatives "a waste of oxygen".

Reuters previously reported that some of Witkoff’s actions and statements regarding the resolution of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have drawn criticism from the White House and Republican circles.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Witkoff’s remarks about possibly including Ukrainian territories in a peace deal serve to amplify Russian narratives.

