Ukraine's Security Service names four Russian accomplices who tortured Ukrainian POWs in Luhansk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 14:58
Detention. Stock photo: depositphotos

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence against four Russian accomplices who tortured Ukrainian POWs in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: SSU; Prosecutor General's Office; Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement 

Details: The case file shows that the suspects are former employees of a penal colony in Sukhodilsk who collaborated with Russia after the seizure of the settlement. They later became part of the "administration" of the Russian prison.

These include Kyrylo Dolhopolov, Head of the repressive institution's so-called operational department, and his three subordinate "inspectors": Leonid Rudenko, Mykola Tsvietkov, and Roman Zankov.

 
The four men suspected of torturing Ukrainian soldiers.
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement

The investigation established that the Russian soldiers had set up a torture chamber in the seized facility, where they took Ukrainian soldiers captured during the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The suspects beat the prisoners with rubber truncheons and tortured them with electric shocks.

In this way, the leaders of the Russian prison hoped to persuade the prisoners of war to cooperate with the Russians.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers notified Ukrainian nationals Kyrylo Dolhopolov, Leonid Rudenko, Mykola Tsvietkov and Roman Zankov in absentia of suspicion of war crimes based on the evidence collected.

The SSU adds that comprehensive measures are being taken to find and punish the war criminals, as the criminals are located in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

war crimesState Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor General
war crimes
