US State Secretary Rubio: Signing of mineral deal is step towards ending war in Ukraine
Thursday, 1 May 2025, 15:46
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has noted the leadership of US President Donald Trump in signing an agreement with Ukraine to establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and said it would be a step towards ending the war unleashed by Russia.
Source: European Pravda; Marco Rubio on X (Twitter)
Details: The secretary of state also noted that the agreement was signed thanks to "Donald Trumpʼs leadership".
Advertisement:
"[This agreement is] a milestone in our shared prosperity and an important step in ending this war," Marco Rubio stated.
Background:
- European Pravda previously revealed the main details of the agreement signed on 30 April in Washington. In particular, it mentions 57 minerals and US military assistance to Ukraine.
- The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.
- US President Donald Trump said that the deal on minerals would give the US more than it has spent on Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!