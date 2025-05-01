US State Secretary Rubio: Signing of mineral deal is step towards ending war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has noted the leadership of US President Donald Trump in signing an agreement with Ukraine to establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and said it would be a step towards ending the war unleashed by Russia.

Source: European Pravda; Marco Rubio on X (Twitter)

Details: The secretary of state also noted that the agreement was signed thanks to "Donald Trumpʼs leadership".

Advertisement:

"[This agreement is] a milestone in our shared prosperity and an important step in ending this war," Marco Rubio stated.

Background:

European Pravda previously revealed the main details of the agreement signed on 30 April in Washington. In particular, it mentions 57 minerals and US military assistance to Ukraine.

The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.

US President Donald Trump said that the deal on minerals would give the US more than it has spent on Ukraine.

