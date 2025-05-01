All Sections
Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 1 May 2025, 16:13
Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary
Scott Bessent. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the minerals agreement with Ukraine as a comprehensive economic partnership that will strengthen President Donald Trump's position in negotiations with Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing Bessent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent believes the deal will demonstrate to the "Russian leadership that there is no daylight between the Ukrainian people and the American people, between our goals".

Quote from Bessent: "The American people don't make any money if Ukrainians don't prosper. So now we are fully aligned in terms of economics. And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the ability to now negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis."

Details: The Trump administration official noted that "this isn't just rare earth, it's infrastructure, it's energy".

"So there's the opportunity here for both sides to really win," Bessent added.

Background:

  • European Pravda previously revealed the main details of the agreement signed on 30 April in Washington. In particular, it mentions 57 minerals and US military assistance to Ukraine.
  • The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.
  • Trump stated that the minerals deal will give Washington more than it has spent on supporting Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

