Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the minerals agreement with Ukraine as a comprehensive economic partnership that will strengthen President Donald Trump's position in negotiations with Russia.
Source: Reuters, citing Bessent, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Bessent believes the deal will demonstrate to the "Russian leadership that there is no daylight between the Ukrainian people and the American people, between our goals".
Quote from Bessent: "The American people don't make any money if Ukrainians don't prosper. So now we are fully aligned in terms of economics. And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the ability to now negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis."
Details: The Trump administration official noted that "this isn't just rare earth, it's infrastructure, it's energy".
"So there's the opportunity here for both sides to really win," Bessent added.
Background:
- European Pravda previously revealed the main details of the agreement signed on 30 April in Washington. In particular, it mentions 57 minerals and US military assistance to Ukraine.
- The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.
- Trump stated that the minerals deal will give Washington more than it has spent on supporting Ukraine.
