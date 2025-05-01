Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the minerals agreement with Ukraine as a comprehensive economic partnership that will strengthen President Donald Trump's position in negotiations with Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing Bessent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent believes the deal will demonstrate to the "Russian leadership that there is no daylight between the Ukrainian people and the American people, between our goals".

Quote from Bessent: "The American people don't make any money if Ukrainians don't prosper. So now we are fully aligned in terms of economics. And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the ability to now negotiate with Russia on an even stronger basis."

Details: The Trump administration official noted that "this isn't just rare earth, it's infrastructure, it's energy".

"So there's the opportunity here for both sides to really win," Bessent added.

Background:

European Pravda previously revealed the main details of the agreement signed on 30 April in Washington. In particular, it mentions 57 minerals and US military assistance to Ukraine.

The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.

Trump stated that the minerals deal will give Washington more than it has spent on supporting Ukraine.

