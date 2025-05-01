All Sections
US treasury secretary: Trump dealt Zelenskyy a "royal flush" by signing mineral resources deal

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 1 May 2025, 18:00
US treasury secretary: Trump dealt Zelenskyy a royal flush by signing mineral resources deal
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Photo: Facebook The Economic Club of New York

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that US President Donald Trump has handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "royal flush" against Russia by signing the mineral resources agreement.

Source: Bessent on Fox Business

Details: "As President Trump said in the Oval that day to Zelenskyy, 'You have no cards'. You know what? President Trump has now dealt him a royal flush," Bessent said.

He added that these "cards" can now be shown to the Russian leadership, stressing that there is "no daylight between the Ukrainian people, the American people, between our goals".

Background:

  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was ready to sign a mineral extraction agreement with the United States, possibly as soon as Wednesday 30 April.
  • Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, travelled to Washington to sign the document.
  • The Financial Times reported that the signing of the framework agreement on the use of minerals between Ukraine and the United States was threatened at the last minute when the Ukrainian delegation left for Washington.
  • Bloomberg reported that the draft agreement calls for the creation of a joint fund to attract investment in energy, mining, and related sectors of the Ukrainian economy.
  • On 1 May 2025, Svyrydenko and Bessent signed the minerals agreement.

