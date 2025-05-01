Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the sanctions he imposed on Thursday 1 May are targeted at companies and individuals involved in servicing Russian military production, supplying Moscow's armed forces, and spreading propaganda.

Quote: "The first [package of sanctions imposed today] concerns 36 companies and 5 individuals operating in various jurisdictions – not only Russian – but catering to Russian military production. In particular, these are titanium suppliers, metallurgical enterprises, companies working in the energy sector and in mechanical engineering. Some of them are already under sanctions imposed by our partners. Overall, we are synchronising our sanctions pressure with the world's sanctions against Russia for the war.

The second sanctions package today concerns 106 entities that actively support the presence of the occupier in our Crimea, and in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine, and who are involved in supplying the occupation army."

Details: Zelenskyy also elaborated on the seven Ukrainians included in the latest sanctions, stating that they "have aligned themselves with Russian state propaganda, justify the war, and conduct active information operations that harm Ukraine and our defence in this war".

The Ukrainian leader has also ordered that further sanctions be prepared.

Background: On 1 May, Zelenskyy enacted a decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on several well-known Ukrainians, including Oleksii Arestovych, former non-staff advisor to the head of the President's Office, political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko and blogger Myroslav Oleshko.

