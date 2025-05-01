All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry to reorganise State Logistics Operator to merge with Defence Procurement Agency

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 1 May 2025, 19:52
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to reorganise State Logistics Operator to merge with Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has set up a commission to oversee the reorganisation of the State Logistics Operator in preparation for its merger with the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA). The commission will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the DPA.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Telegram

Quote: "Today, in order to scale the reforms already underway, I signed a decree to create a commission to reorganise the State Logistics Operator. It will be led by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defence Procurement Agency. The commission will operate on the DPA’s premises."

Advertisement:

Details: Umierov stated that the groundwork is being laid to merge the DPA and the State Logistics Operator before martial law ends, aiming to remove duplicated functions, optimise management and improve the speed of logistical support to the Armed Forces.

Quote: "We are aligning our approaches, adapting legislation and preparing a new operating model so that immediately after victory, we can move to a highly efficient logistics support system. This is part of a broader plan to build a modern armed forces and we are implementing it already." 

More details: The minister also reminded the public that the State Logistics Operator, launched in December 2023 as a key element of Ukraine’s defence procurement reform, has already ensured transparency, saved over UAH 26 billion (approx. US$624m), attracted new suppliers and introduced the modern IT system DOT-Chain.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of Defencearmy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy confirms he discussed mineral resources deal with Trump at Vatican
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils AI-powered Droid TW combat robot
​​​​Ukraine's Defence Ministry develops armoured blanket to protect soldiers from bullets and shrapnel
RECENT NEWS
20:47
Serbian president says he will go to Russia on 9 May because he promised Putin
20:16
Over 70,000 people listed as missing in Ukraine due to war
19:52
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to reorganise State Logistics Operator to merge with Defence Procurement Agency
19:36
Zelenskyy confirms he discussed mineral resources deal with Trump at Vatican
19:19
Ukraine's government still hopes to open first EU accession cluster by July
18:10
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
18:00
US treasury secretary: Trump dealt Zelenskyy a "royal flush" by signing mineral resources deal
17:40
Ukraine has shut down three out of nine nuclear power units for maintenance, says IAEA
16:47
Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders
16:25
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: