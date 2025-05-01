Ukraine's Defence Ministry to reorganise State Logistics Operator to merge with Defence Procurement Agency

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has set up a commission to oversee the reorganisation of the State Logistics Operator in preparation for its merger with the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA). The commission will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the DPA.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Telegram

Quote: "Today, in order to scale the reforms already underway, I signed a decree to create a commission to reorganise the State Logistics Operator. It will be led by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defence Procurement Agency. The commission will operate on the DPA’s premises."

Details: Umierov stated that the groundwork is being laid to merge the DPA and the State Logistics Operator before martial law ends, aiming to remove duplicated functions, optimise management and improve the speed of logistical support to the Armed Forces.

Quote: "We are aligning our approaches, adapting legislation and preparing a new operating model so that immediately after victory, we can move to a highly efficient logistics support system. This is part of a broader plan to build a modern armed forces and we are implementing it already."

More details: The minister also reminded the public that the State Logistics Operator, launched in December 2023 as a key element of Ukraine’s defence procurement reform, has already ensured transparency, saved over UAH 26 billion (approx. US$624m), attracted new suppliers and introduced the modern IT system DOT-Chain.

