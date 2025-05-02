Ukrainian defenders repel nearly 65 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and engage in 33 battles in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 199 combat engagements have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 64 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front and 33 combat clashes have taken place on the Kursk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, eight combat engagements took place near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Topoli and towards Novovasylivka and Lyptsi.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attempted 27 assaults, advancing towards the settlements of Nadiia, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi and in the direction of Hrekivka, Torske, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked towards the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka. In total, four combat clashes occurred on this front yesterday.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Novomarkove and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out four assaults near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Druzhba and towards Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders halted 64 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Vodiane Druhe, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske and Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Bahatyr and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne and Vilne Pole and towards Bahatyr and Shevchenka.

No combat clashes were recorded on the Huliaipole front over the past 24 hours.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians launched four unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Lobkove, Kamianske and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops attempted one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian defensive positions.

Thirty-three combat engagements occurred in the operational zone of Russia's Kursk Oblast. Russian forces have launched 210 artillery attacks, including five using multiple-launch rocket systems and carried out 15 airstrikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of Russian offensive groups have been detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, and are actively degrading its offensive capabilities in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!