Russia loses 1,110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 2 May 2025, 08:14
Russia has lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 954,300 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 10,741 (+9) tanks;
- 22,369 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,186 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,375 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,152 (+4) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,539 (+138) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,882 (+132) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,869 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
