Two injured, fires break out at businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack

Two people have been injured and fires have broken out at premises belonging to two businesses due to a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Slovianka hromada in the Synelnykove district with UAVs at night. Early reports indicate that two men have been injured. A 47-year-old man has been hospitalised in a moderate condition. The other man, aged 31, will receive outpatient treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The attack also caused fires at premises belonging to two businesses.

The Russians used artillery and an FPV drone to attack the Nikopol district.

"They struck the Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. No casualties have been reported," Lysak said.

He added that air defence units from Air Command Skhid (East) had downed six drones over the oblast.

