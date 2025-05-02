All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two injured, fires break out at businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 May 2025, 08:38
Two injured, fires break out at businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack
Firefighters cutting metal using cutting gear. Stock photo: State EMergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Two people have been injured and fires have broken out at premises belonging to two businesses due to a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Slovianka hromada in the Synelnykove district with UAVs at night. Early reports indicate that two men have been injured. A 47-year-old man has been hospitalised in a moderate condition. The other man, aged 31, will receive outpatient treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The attack also caused fires at premises belonging to two businesses.

The Russians used artillery and an FPV drone to attack the Nikopol district.

"They struck the Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. No casualties have been reported," Lysak said.

Advertisement:

He added that air defence units from Air Command Skhid (East) had downed six drones over the oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
Profit from Ukraine-US mineral resources deal may not be seen for another 10 years – Reuters
Trump administration names interim head of US embassy in Ukraine
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in 26 April Russian attack on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man killed, business premises damaged and restaurant complex catches fire – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine-Russia positions remain distant, but gap narrowing, says US secretary of state
11:04
Russian assault repelled near Chasiv Yar: Ukrainian Special Forces release bodycam footage – video
10:48
US State Department announces shift in approach to negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war
10:46
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
09:53
US Vice President JD Vance says Russo-Ukrainian war unlikely to end soon
09:21
Woman killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast
08:58
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
08:38
Two injured, fires break out at businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack
08:14
Ukrainian defenders repel nearly 65 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and engage in 33 battles in Kursk Oblast
08:14
Russia loses 1,110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: