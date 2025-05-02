All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 2 May 2025, 08:58
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Donald Trump.Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has proclaimed that 8 May will be marked in the United States as Victory Day in World War II and 11 November as Victory Day in World War I.

Source: Donald Trump on his platform Truth Social

Quote: "Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump claimed that despite the US having "won both wars" and "nobody was close to us in terms of strength, courage or military brilliance", the country "never celebrates anything – because we don't have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!"

"We are going to start celebrating our victories again!", he added.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In November 2004, the 59th session of the UN General Assembly proclaimed 8 and 9 May as Days of Remembrance and Reconciliation in honour of all victims of World War II.
  • Since 2023, Ukraine has commemorated 8 May as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939–1945.
  • According to open sources, US losses in the Second World War amounted to 418,000 people.
  • The countries that suffered the greatest losses were those that were part of the USSR (26.6 million), China (13.5 million), Germany (6.48 million), Poland (6 million, more than half of whom were Jews, victims of the Holocaust), Japan (3.76 million) and India (3 million).
  • According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Ukraine made a significant contribution to the victory over Nazism and Germany's allies. This came at the cost of extraordinary losses among Ukrainians and citizens of Ukraine of other nationalities during 1939-1945. The heaviest losses were demographic, estimated at 8-10 million people.
  • Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has complained that "Russia is facing attempts to revise the outcome of World War II and the role of the USSR in the victory to suit selfish political interests".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrump
Advertisement:
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
Profit from Ukraine-US mineral resources deal may not be seen for another 10 years – Reuters
Trump administration names interim head of US embassy in Ukraine
All News
USA
US sends decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine for spare parts
Profit from Ukraine-US mineral resources deal may not be seen for another 10 years – Reuters
US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund could start operating within months – Ukraine's economy minister
RECENT NEWS
13:46
The best response to Trump: how the world should answer US president's blackmail
13:18
EXPLAINERHow mineral agreement opens path to US arms for Kyiv and what risks remain
13:03
UpdatedNumber of injured in Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 31 – photo
12:17
Unknown drones attack Zvezda space reconnaissance system in Russia
12:15
Russia strikes major construction firm's base: vehicles burn out, people injured
11:25
Russian government records sharp economic slowdown
11:09
Ukraine-Russia positions remain distant, but gap narrowing, says US secretary of state
11:04
Russian assault repelled near Chasiv Yar: Ukrainian Special Forces release bodycam footage – video
10:48
US State Department announces shift in approach to negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war
10:46
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: