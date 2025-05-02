US President Donald Trump has proclaimed that 8 May will be marked in the United States as Victory Day in World War II and 11 November as Victory Day in World War I.

Source: Donald Trump on his platform Truth Social

Quote: "Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I."

Details: Trump claimed that despite the US having "won both wars" and "nobody was close to us in terms of strength, courage or military brilliance", the country "never celebrates anything – because we don't have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!"

"We are going to start celebrating our victories again!", he added.

Background:

In November 2004, the 59th session of the UN General Assembly proclaimed 8 and 9 May as Days of Remembrance and Reconciliation in honour of all victims of World War II.

Since 2023, Ukraine has commemorated 8 May as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939–1945.

According to open sources, US losses in the Second World War amounted to 418,000 people.

The countries that suffered the greatest losses were those that were part of the USSR (26.6 million), China (13.5 million), Germany (6.48 million), Poland (6 million, more than half of whom were Jews, victims of the Holocaust), Japan (3.76 million) and India (3 million).

According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Ukraine made a significant contribution to the victory over Nazism and Germany's allies. This came at the cost of extraordinary losses among Ukrainians and citizens of Ukraine of other nationalities during 1939-1945. The heaviest losses were demographic, estimated at 8-10 million people.

Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has complained that "Russia is facing attempts to revise the outcome of World War II and the role of the USSR in the victory to suit selfish political interests".

